Cramer, Lillian (Cranston), - 93, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday morning April 24, 2019 at the Lincoln Specialty Care Center, Vineland. Mrs. Cramer was born & raised in Wildwood, NJ and has resided in Vineland since 1948. She was the daughter of the late Freda (Nagel) & William Cranston and the wife of 54 yrs to the late George D. "Tex" Cramer who died in 1997. She was also pre deceased by her daughter in-law; Marlene Cramer as well as her brothers, William & Edwin Cranston and sisters Hilda Schilling, Alberta Johnson & Adele Cardia. Lillian was a graduate of Wildwood High School Class of 1942. In her early working years she was employed as the personal secretary to the late Irving Shenberg who was the City Solicitor of Wildwood. After marrying she was a homemaker and a full time wife, mother & grandmother who enjoyed caring for her family. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, was an avid reader and also loved doing research & collecting antiques. She attended the South Vineland United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son; George D. "Corky" Cramer, Jr. & companion Joanne Dalponte, Daughter & son in-law; Eileen & John Ferrarie, Four Grandchildren; Tara (Michael) Montgomery, Shaun Ferrarie, Sherri Cramer- Worden, Lisa Cramer. 6 Great Grandchildren; Brianna & Taylor Montgomery, Ryan Armitage, Chloe & David Worden and Shelby Bassetti, 1 Sister; Dorothy Cardia and many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Charity of your choice. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.