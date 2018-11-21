Crandol, Ernest "Ernie" R., - 74, of Egg Harbor Twp, Went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 17, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newport News, VA he was the loving son of the late Ernest R. Sr. and Jeanette (Forest) Crandol. He was a devoted husband of the late Phyllis Crandol. Ernie was the owner and operator of Crandol Masonry. He enjoyed fishing and was well known for being an animal lover. Most of all he will be remembered by many as a true Christian, working hard every day and helping others any way he could. Ernie will be missed and fondly remembered by his stepson; Bob Tease, sister; Linda (John) Milligan, niece; Mary (Jeff) Burns, great-nephews John and David, and special cousins; Ekie West, Frankie Chappell, Angelia Junger, Terry Adriansen. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Henry Crandol. A celebration of Ernie's life will be Friday, November 23, 2018, at 1:00 pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225 with Rev James Stonelake officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until time of service. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ernie's memory to the Gideons International www.gideons.org. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Ernie please visit www.jeffriesandKeates.com. Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
