Craner, Margaret L. "Peggy", - 84, of Northfield, NJ passed away on May 1, 2019. Peggy was born at Long's Maternity Home in Wildwood. She attended St. Ann's church and school. Later she was a freshman on the opening day of the Wildwood Catholic High School's founding, and worked at West Jersey Title Co. of Wildwood after graduation. She married Joe in 1955 and started to raise a family. After one too many storms in March of 1962, they moved to Northfield, NJ. When her children were older she worked at Prudential in Linwood where she made many life-long friends. She was a member of St. Bernadette's Church in Northfield since its founding. It would take an act of God to have her miss mass, choir, or say her daily prayers. From the day of her birth her love of God and the baby Jesus was only equaled by the love of her family. She is predeceased by her father, Lewis Conover, her mother Anna, sisters Anna Best, and Diana Thomas, and brother Lewis Conover Jr.. Also going before her was her best friend Gloria Davison. Peg's greatest sorrow was the death of her beloved son Stephen. Left to mourn her is her husband Joe, sons Joe Jr., Alan (Theresa), Rich (Carrie), daughters LouAnn (Steven Miller) & Trish Cowan (Rob); grandsons Dan (Shannon), Quinn and Ryan; granddaughters Jesslyn, Kiara, Jolie, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Betty Timm and her choir family for their love and support and the excellent staff at Holy Redeemer Hospice. Rest in peace dear Peggy. You were and are loved very much. Because Peggy always wanted everybody to have to enough to eat, we request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in her name. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Church 1421 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the mass at the church. Interment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery and Mausoleum Cape May, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
