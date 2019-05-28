Craven, Appollonia, - 89, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, peacefully at home. Born in Wendelstein, Germany and a resident of North Wildwood for the past 66 years. Lona loved her Toby, front porch, flowers, butterflies and a trip to Atlantic City. What made her smile the most was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Anglesea Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and St. Ann's Parish. She is survived by her children, Linda Adams (Marty), David and Lisa, and her brother Hugo of Nurnberg, Germany. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Albert "Ted " Craven and daughter Susan Sullivan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30,2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Veterans Cemetery in CMCH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lona's memory can be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be made to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

