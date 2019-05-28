Craven, Appollonia, - 89, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, peacefully at home. Born in Wendelstein, Germany and a resident of North Wildwood for the past 66 years. Lona loved her Toby, front porch, flowers, butterflies and a trip to Atlantic City. What made her smile the most was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Anglesea Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and St. Ann's Parish. She is survived by her children, Linda Adams (Marty), David and Lisa, and her brother Hugo of Nurnberg, Germany. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Albert "Ted " Craven and daughter Susan Sullivan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30,2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Veterans Cemetery in CMCH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lona's memory can be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be made to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.