Crawford, Priscilla R., - 84, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully at home on March 27, 2020, with her loving daughter Priscilla, and son-in-law Dru by her side. She was born to the late John C. Rowell and Alberta Omiller Davis-Rowell, in Marion, South Carolina, on October 1,1935. Priscilla attended Terrell's Bay High School in Centenary, South Carolina. She loved to read and her favorite subject was math. She instilled the values of hard work, a good education, and striving for excellence, to her children and grandchildren. Priscilla graduated from High School with top honors and was the valedictorian of her graduating class. Ready for a new adventure, Priscilla left South Carolina, and headed to Ocean City, New Jersey, in the early 60's. As you can imagine, there were many challenges that she faced during this time. With God on her side, she raised a beautiful family and resided in Ocean City for more than 50 years! As a loving mother and homemaker, Priscilla enjoyed taking care of her children, cooking, baking, reading her Bible, going to church, listening to gospel hymns, and gardening. She was a faithful member of Morning Star Holiness Church for many years. Her faith never wavered and her love for God was evident throughout her life. She was a true "Woman of God" and was loved by everyone she met. She never complained and always took the time to spread the gospel and lend a helping hand. Priscilla will always be remembered as a devoted mother who loved the Lord. She will also be remembered for her tax savvy skills, coconut cakes, sweet potato pies, puzzle books, beautiful flower gardens, window watching skills, church hats, and catch phrases ( " Don't ask me; not today, maybe tomorrow; I'm fine; God has been so good to me; I love you"). Priscilla is preceded in death by her parents, her six brothers Leverne, LeRoy, Joe, Samuel, Percy, Wardell, her sister Virginia, and her ex-husband William. She was also preceded in death by her two beautiful children, whom she missed dearly, James and Linda. Priscilla, also known as, Aunt Priscilla and Mother Crawford, was the matriarch and the glue that held the family together. She loved her family with all her heart and her memories will always be cherished. She is survived by: her eldest daughter Jerrie of SC; her devoted daughter and caretaker Priscilla Ann and her wonderful son-in-law and chef Dru of NJ; her beloved sisters, Linda(Jim) and Brenda of SC; her younger brothers John C. and David Leon of SC and Earl(Enez) and Robert Lee (Tammy) of NJ; her beautiful sisters-in-law, Lula Mae of NJ and Vera, Omega, and Angie of SC; her handsome grandsons: Lucus ( so proud of you), Christopher, and Andrew; her precious seven great-grandchildren, a host of beautiful nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, school/church family, neighbors, adopted daughters/nieces( Jackie and Margaret), adopted son/nephew (Lucus),Jack, Joe, Glenn, Enez (Sunday meals), Miss Barbara, Miss Bea, and Holy Redeemer (Natalie, Gina, Karen, Holly, and John). Dru, my husband and best friend, thank you for all the love and support with Mom. She would light up like a light bulb at just the mention of your name! Mom, we love and miss you so much. We know we will see you again in Heaven. Until we meet again...Love Dru, Priscilla Ann and Jerrie. In these difficult times, I request in honor of my mother and her legacy to try one of the following: encourage each other, lend a helping hand, spread the gospel, pray for healing, read Psalms 23, and spread love and kindness. By performing these small acts of love, we can make our world a better place. My beautiful and angelic mother will truly be missed, but forever cherished in our hearts. She was a true testament of God's love, power, and grace. She always prayed for others and had a smile on her face. Private services and burial arrangements will be provided by The Godfrey Funeral Homes. At a later date, a celebration of life may be announced for all family and friends. For condolences to the family, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19
-
Why NJ and Cape May County are reporting different COVID-19 case totals
-
Mass layoffs begin at Atlantic City casinos
-
LISTEN: What do the mass layoffs at Atlantic City casinos mean?
-
At least 15 shots fired in Pleasantville incident Friday night
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.