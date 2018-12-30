Crawford, Ronald K., - 62, passed peacefully into Eternal Life after a long battle with cancer on Friday, Dec.14, 2018. Predeceased by his Parents and brothers Patrick and Jeff, survived by brother Timothy and sister Judy Shaw, many nieces and nephews and his companion Nancy Gale-Mason. Ronald's career as a Master Carpenter was a lifelong occupation and he worked for William Cummings building multi-million dollar homes in LBI, NJ. Ronald was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 28, 1956. He grew up in South Jersey and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at the Wood Funeral Home 134 East main St., Tuckerton, NJ from 10:00AM -11:30AM with a service at 11:30 AM. Please do not send flowers as the burial will be private at a later date. For condolences and other information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
