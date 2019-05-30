Crea, Richard J., - 79, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on Monday May 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Trenton, NJ Richard spent time living in Columbus, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor full time in 1994. Richard served our nation in the United States Navy and was a Communicant of St Theresa's Church in Little Egg Harbor. He retired as Captain of the Trenton Fire Department and was currently serving as Municipal Utilities Authority Commissioner. He was a member of the Masonic Sextant Lodge #286 and was a Shriner. Richard was also active in the Italian American Club, American Legion Post 493 and the Galloway Elks. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Richard was predeceased by his parents Angelo and Leah Crea. He is survived by his wife Barbara Jo Crea of 41 years, daughter Lisa Sleman and husband Hassan of Hamilton, NJ, son Ritchie Crea and wife Cindy of Ewing, NJ, grandchildren Allissa, Angelo and Vincenzo Crea and Jena, Sammy and Zachary Sleman and many cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-9pm and on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 9:30-10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11am at St Theresa's R.C. Church 450 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Trenton. For condolences, please go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.