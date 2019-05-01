Creaghe, Anita, - of Lower Bank, and formerly of Margate passed away peacefully on April 25th at the age of 63 years. Anita was dearly loved by her daughter Kristen Burch (Ryan), granddaughter Cassandra Mendez, grandson Connor Burch, and brothers Joseph and Edmund Creaghe. She is predeceased by Father Charles Creaghe, Mother Joan Homiller (Meiers), daughter Lauren Kulha, brothers Michael and Charles Creaghe, and life-long friend and companion Nicholas Courtin. Born and raised in Margate, Anita attended Blessed Sacrament Regional School and Holy Spirit High School. She worked in retail management for many years prior to starting a family. She had a love for music, dancing, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Anita will forever be remembered as a truly loving and nurturing person, as she spent most of her life as a caregiver for her daughter Lauren, companion Nicholas and Mother Joan. She always saw the best in people and would do anything she could to help others in need. A visitation will begin at 10am on Friday, May 3rd at the Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate, followed by a Mass at 11am. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to: Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Hwy Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Ventnor - Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.