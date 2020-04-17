Creaghe, Mary Anne, - peacefully at McAuley Hall Health Care Center in Watchung, NJ on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born September 8th,1925 in Ventnor, NJ, and lived in Philadelphia during her school years before returning to Ventnor. Mary and her husband Jim were lifelong residents of Margate, NJ, where he served as a police officer, retiring as Chief of Police after 42 years. Mary was employed by Theodore Presser Music Publishers in Philadelphia, the Dennis Hotel in Atlantic City and the Atlantic City Convention and Tourist Bureau. Mary and Jim were parishioners of Blessed Sacrament and she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Mary is predeceased by her husband of 58 years James J. Creaghe, Jr., and her brothers Henry, John, William and Frank Colden. She is survived by her son James J Creaghe III and his wife Judy of Livingston, NJ; her granddaughters Megan Creaghe and her fiancée Brett Tedder of Raleigh NC and Erin Lutz and her husband Michael Lutz of Newtown Square, PA and three great-granddaughters: Riley, Nora, and Brielle Lutz. She is also survived by her brother Richard Colden, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Family Committal and burial will be live-streamed on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 1:00 pm from Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. Please visit Mary's obituary page on www.higginsfuneralhome.com to view the service. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to McAuley Hall Health Care Center, 1633 US Hwy 22, Watchung, NJ 07069, attention Administrator.
