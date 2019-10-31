Creamer, Joseph Cannon, Jr., - 68, of Absecon, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Survivors include his wife Genevieve M. Creamer; her children Raymond (Christin), Finn and Reese; Ryan (Anne), and Nicholas; sister Joanne Feudner of Dunedin, FL.; and brother John Fredericks of Northfield, NJ. Joseph had been a retired member of the US Air Force, and the 177th, Pomona, NJ. Special thanks are extended to the staff of Meadowview Nursing Home, Garden Floor. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meadowview would be appreciated. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 3-4 pm, followed by a service at 4 pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
-
EHT company starts fundraiser for family of employee killed in fatal crash
-
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear
-
Shutdown of Oyster Creek plant has surprise stinging consequence
-
Firefighters who admitted to health benefits fraud have withdrawn pension contributions
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
INTERIOR PAINTING BY DAVID Excellent painting at a reasonable price. Very neat, clean and re…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.