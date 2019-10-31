Creamer, Joseph Cannon, Jr., - 68, of Absecon, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Survivors include his wife Genevieve M. Creamer; her children Raymond (Christin), Finn and Reese; Ryan (Anne), and Nicholas; sister Joanne Feudner of Dunedin, FL.; and brother John Fredericks of Northfield, NJ. Joseph had been a retired member of the US Air Force, and the 177th, Pomona, NJ. Special thanks are extended to the staff of Meadowview Nursing Home, Garden Floor. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meadowview would be appreciated. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 3-4 pm, followed by a service at 4 pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

Tags

Load entries