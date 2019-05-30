Cresci, Bonnie J. (nee Austin), - 70, of Vineland, passed away on Saturday, May 25 at home where she had been under the care of family and hospice. Bonnie was born and raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Mildred C. (Hegeman) and R. Norman Austin. Bonnie was a graduate of Vineland High School and Glassboro State College. Before retiring in 2003, Bonnie was employed as an elementary school teacher for the Franklin Township Board of Education at the Main Road School for 32 years. During her dedicated career Bonnie was awarded The Governor's Teacher of the Year Award for 1989-1990 for her dedication and excellence in the classroom. Bonnie enjoyed traveling and spending time at the shore. Bonnie was a loyal Phillies fan for her entire life. However the thing that she valued and enjoyed the most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved and adored. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 46 years; Louis F. Cresci Jr. 1 son and daughter-in-law; Robert A. and Sharon A. Cresci, Granddaughter; Amanda H. Cresci, Grandson; Bradley D. Durand as well as several cousins. Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ and again on Friday morning from 10-11 AM. Her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM Friday with burial to follow at the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Ste 2, Clarkston, MI 48346. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
