Crimi, Frank Anthony, - 86, of Linwood, passed away unexpectedly May 30th at Shore Memorial Hospital. Frank was born in Pleasantville, N.J., raised in Atlantic City, attended Atlantic City schools graduating from Atlantic City High School. He graduated from Villanova University and was an accountant until he and his twin brother purchased Burger King Franchises on the Atlantic City boardwalk, which he operated until he retired. Frank is survived by his twin brother Richard, brothers Harry (Antionette), Robert (Mary), his loving sister and caretaker Theresa; several nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents Rosario and Angelina, brother Vincent, sister Marie and Niece Terri Lynn. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by www.adams-perfect.com

