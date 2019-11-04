Crimi, Terri L, - 56, of Linwood, had lost her years-long battle with cancer in her home on the afternoon of October 31st, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Terri was born in Shore Memorial Hospital to parents Robert and Mary Crimi and resided in Linwood all her life. Terri attended Linwood schools and graduated from Mainland Regional High School. Terri received an associate degree from ACC and earned her bachelor's at Stockton College. She was employed with Atlantic Electric for 30 years. Terri is survived by the love of her life, Lewis Branin, and her two sons, Nicholas and Christopher Branin. She is also survived by her father and mother Robert and Mary Crimi, her brothers, Robert Jr. and Michael. She was predeceased by her grandparents Rosario and Angelina Crimi (Fazio) and Edna and William Beihl. Terri is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A visitation will be held from 6:30 - 8:00 PM and a funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
