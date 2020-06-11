Croce, Mary Margaret (Ford), - 93, of Cape May Court House (formerly), NJ died in New City, New York on May 12, 2020 as a consequence of COVID-19. Mary was born in Philadelphia on March 24, 1927, the fourth of nine children born to Patrick Joseph and Margaret Agnes (Brennan) Ford, both of whom were born in County Mayo, Ireland. Mary grew up in Philadelphia and was a graduate of West Catholic Preparatory High School in 1945. Mary married Anthony (Tony) Croce on October 28, 1950 in Philadelphia. Tony's job with IBM led the family to move several times to various homes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York State. In 1968, the family settled in New City, New York. While living there, Mary worked in sales for Bamberger's (later Macy's) in Nanuet, New York. Mary and Tony retired in 1985 and settled in Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey. In 2010, Mary and Tony moved to Pearl River, New York in order to be closer to their children. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Tony (in 2012) and parents. She was also preceded by her five brothers, Jim, Joseph, John, Frank and Dan Ford, and by her three sisters, Betty Taylor, Patricia Krause, and Madeline Durso. Mary is survived by her children, John, Maureen, Susan, and Jim, and by her nine grandchildren, Kyle, Alexandra, Matthew, Kaitlin, Kyle, Karen, Zac, Abbey and Blair. Mary was incurably friendly and upbeat, and liked by all. In memory of Mary, do a good deed for your neighbor or stranger. Memorial mass will be held at a later date when the family can safely gather to celebrate her life. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Murphy cleared the way for youth baseball to return. Now comes the hard part.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Resorts Casino Hotel releases plans for safe opening amid COVID-19
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.