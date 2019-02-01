Croitor, Sr., Theodore John, - 73, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away, in his sleep, at his home surrounded by his daughter Theresa and her husband Joe. Born in Atlantic City, thereafter he was a lifelong resident of Cape May County. Ted graduated from Middle Township High School in 1964 where he earned the first thousand-point basketball scoring title and also lettered in track. After school he joined his parents, Helen and Sam, in the operation of, and later as owner of Croitor Feed in Cape May Court House. Married in 1967 to Diane, they raised three children: Sherryl, Theresa, and Ted Jr. Ted was active in the community as a Freemason, member of Kiwanis, volunteer for Middle Township Ambulance Squad and the 4-H program. Secondary only to his children and 7 beloved grandchildren, Ted loved his gardens, the farm, and his Wednesday night rides on his Harley with "The Boys." He will be sadly missed by Sherryl, Pierre, Eva & JP; Theresa, Joe, Alicia, & Caleigh; Ted, Jennifer, Annabella, Teddy & Damian and Diane. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any contributions be directed to the Cape May County Office of the Aging Mobile Meals Program or the Belleplain Volunteer Rescue Squad. Services will be Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. and Service of Remembrance will begin at 4 p.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
