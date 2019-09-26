Crompton, Irma L. (nee Smith), - 74, of Linwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept 24, 2019, devoted wife and loving mother born in Atlantic City. She grew up in Mays Landing and moved to Linwood to raise her family. She married George Crompton and their love story continued for 55 years. Very well known with her husband as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus from Story Book Land, a role she enjoyed 12 months of the year. They enjoyed traveling the country in the retirement years. Even when they traveled they were known as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Irma was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Society, the coffee clutch in Somers Point McDonald's, room mother at School, a den mother for cub scouts, and a member of the Hamilton Township Historical Society. She enjoyed people where ever she went. Survived by her husband George Crompton, son David (Lydia), daughter Debra Kennedy and son James (Debra). Her brother Robert Smith (Jeannie), sister in law Lillian Ward (Bill) and sister in law Diane Smith. Grandchildren George (Jessica), Brian (Chelsi) Sara Ball (Isaac), Christina Kennedy (Michael Robinson), Michael Kennedy III, James Jr and Robert. Great Grandchildren Frank, Justin, Xander, Blake, Cyrus and Vincenzo. Predeceased by her parents Clyde M. Sr and Erma (Hartman) Smith and brother Clyde Jr. Friends and Family may gather and celebrate her life on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10 am to 12 pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 12 Noon. Private burial at Union Cemetery, Mays Landing. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

