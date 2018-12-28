Cross, Elder Joyce Mae, - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. She was a longtime resident of Atlantic City. She was a devoted follower of Christ, a loving mother, stepmother, Nana, and friend. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, December 29, 2018, Lighthouse Community Church, 1311 S. Main Street, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Seaside Cemetery, Marmora. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
