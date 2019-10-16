Crossman (nee Galloway), Eileen, - 63, of Villas, passed away suddenly at her home surrounded by her family (and her loving pets) on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Eileen was born at Walter Reed Army Hospital, Washington, DC on Nov. 20, 1956. She lived in Paoli, PA and attended Archbishop Carrol and Great Valley High Schools, and earned her Associate's Degree in Science and her Registered Nursing Certificate from Mercer County CC, NJ in 1978. Her nursing career took her to Beverly and Ipswich Massachusetts. In 1988 she joined an animal rescue organization and began her life's work in animal welfare and rescue. In 1999 she returned to NJ to be with her family, and thereupon supported and continued her work in the animal rescue effort throughout Southern NJ. Eileen is dearly missed by her loving family which includes her mother, Dolores Galloway of Cape May; brother, Patrick (and Nancy) of Steelmantown, and families, Damien and Nathan Cwik and Mike (Taylor) and Joe Mazur. Grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Kai and Coral Cwik and Archie Mazur. She is also survived by a host of close and dear friends, as well as, her former husband, Kenneth Crossman, Jr. She is predeceased by her father, F. Thomas Galloway. Eileen's memorial ceremony to celebrate her life will take place on Friday (Oct. 18th) at 2:30 pm in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Animal Alliance CMC, Moore and Shelter Rd., CMCH, NJ 08210. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
