Croteau, Lynn Ann, - 59, of Marmora, passed away on Wednesday, January 22 after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones at home. She was born in Lawrence, MA, to Jeannette and Chester Sadzewicz and spent most of her life in Derry, New Hampshire before moving to be with her sister in New Jersey. Lynn had always worked hard to provide a better life for herself and her family. She built a career in the high-tech industry as a global process manager at Cisco Systems, a leading networking and telecom hardware and software company based in Silicon Valley in San Jose, California. Her job took her to California and Costa Rica for business trips, and she had been asked to travel to India and Poland to train and support staff at Cisco headquarters there. Prior to working for Cisco, Lynn was a logistics manager at Mack Technologies and started her high-tech career at Wang Laboratories in Lowell, MA. She did all this without having received a college education. Friends of Lynn knew her as a strong, independent woman who cared most of all about family. She could often be found gardening in her back yard and relaxing on her deck. Her flowers were a great source of pride and enjoyment for her when she lived in New Hampshire. She also enjoyed spending time on the beach and visiting New Hampshire's farmer's markets, the Lakes Region, and the White Mountains. She appreciated a good meal, travelling to restaurants with her daughters in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, and New Hampshire whenever possible. Lynn is survived by her daughter Lindsey Doyle (Craig) and grand-puppy Punky, her daughter Samantha Croteau, her sister JoAnn Bonom and beloved nephew Kevin, and her sister-in-law Jane Sadzewicz and two nephews, Jonathan and Justin (Sarah). She was preceded in death by her brother, John Sadzewicz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, January 28 at 11:00 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish (Church of the Resurrection), 200 Tuckahoe Rd., Marmora, NJ, where friends may call from 10:00 until the time of mass. Burial will be private at Seaside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
