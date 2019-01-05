Croudy, Dorris Isabella, - (previously McDuffie; maiden name Darkes) of Westampton, NJ, passed Friday 21 December 2018 at the Potomac Place Assisted Living facility in Woodbridge, VA. Dorris was born on 24 February 1927 to the late William and Isabella Darkes. Dorris attended Atlantic City public schools, graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1945, and from Glassboro State College with a BA in Education in 1950. She spent 40 years as a teacher in the Pleasantville school system where she retired in 1992. Her first husband was Ernest McDuffie (deceased) of Atlantic City. They had three children Kassandra (deceased 2006), Ernest, and Mark. Her second husband was Joseph Croudy (deceased 1999) of Pleasantville. She loved her family, teaching, and traveling. She is survived by two sons Ernest L. McDuffie, Ph.D. and wife Patricia of Woodbridge, VA., Mark McDuffie and wife Vanessa of N. Las Vegas, NV., and Kassandra's widow George King of Westampton, NJ., four grandchildren Kristina Pickett and husband Thomas of Bordentown, NJ., Kelea Fernandes of Westampton NJ., Marcus McDuffie of Seattle WA., and Jordan McDuffie of Las Vegas, NV., two greatgrandchildren Skye and Gavin Fernandes of Westampton, NJ., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins friends and neighbors. She had a full life, well lived, with lots of love, joy, and fellowship. The memorial service will be held at The Parish of Christ the King Episcopal (Anglican) Church, 40 Charleston Road, Willingboro, NJ 08046, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday 9 January 2019. The first hour will be filled with words from family members and friends celebrating a life well lived followed by a religious service. In lieu of flowers the family request that tax deductible donations be made in her name to The Parish of Christ the King Episcopal (Anglican) Church, 40 Charleston Road, Willingboro, NJ 08046.
