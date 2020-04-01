Croudy, Ronald Louis, Sr., - 83, of Atlantic City, passed away quietly on Sunday, March 22, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born to Helen (Robinson) and Roger Croudy in Atlantic City, New Jersey and attended the Atlantic City Public Schools. He worked as a Station Officer for the Los Angeles Police Department for twelve years before returning back to Atlantic City. Ron also worked as a barber for many years in Atlantic City, until his health began to decline. Ron was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and catching some of life's most precious moments through his photography. He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Helen Eboni Croudy; mother, Helen Croudy; father, Roger Croudy and brother, Martin Croudy. Ron leaves to cherish his fond memories: his companion, Gloria Brown, daughters, Veronica Merrill and April Blalock (Lamont), sons, Ronald, Jr. (Miyazu), Troy and Sean Croudy; granddaughter, Kaya; nieces, Wanda and Dina Croudy; nephew, Matin Abdel-Qawi; great-nieces, Delora Croudy, Aneesah Abdel-Qawi and Kiara Gaddy; great-nephews, Randal Croudy, Umar Abdel-Qawi and Sayyid Abdel-Qawi; and a host of other family members and close friends who are saddened by his passing. Memorial graveside services will be scheduled in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor once the Coronavirus Pandemic has ended. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

