Croudy, Ronald Louis, Sr., - 83, of Atlantic City, passed away quietly on Sunday, March 22, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born to Helen (Robinson) and Roger Croudy in Atlantic City, New Jersey and attended the Atlantic City Public Schools. He worked as a Station Officer for the Los Angeles Police Department for twelve years before returning back to Atlantic City. Ron also worked as a barber for many years in Atlantic City, until his health began to decline. Ron was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and catching some of life's most precious moments through his photography. He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Helen Eboni Croudy; mother, Helen Croudy; father, Roger Croudy and brother, Martin Croudy. Ron leaves to cherish his fond memories: his companion, Gloria Brown, daughters, Veronica Merrill and April Blalock (Lamont), sons, Ronald, Jr. (Miyazu), Troy and Sean Croudy; granddaughter, Kaya; nieces, Wanda and Dina Croudy; nephew, Matin Abdel-Qawi; great-nieces, Delora Croudy, Aneesah Abdel-Qawi and Kiara Gaddy; great-nephews, Randal Croudy, Umar Abdel-Qawi and Sayyid Abdel-Qawi; and a host of other family members and close friends who are saddened by his passing. Memorial graveside services will be scheduled in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor once the Coronavirus Pandemic has ended. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
-
'I really felt like I was dying,' says Atlantic County man who tested positive for COVID-19
-
Mass layoffs begin at Atlantic City casinos
-
Why NJ and Cape May County are reporting different COVID-19 case totals
-
South Jersey police enforce governor's stay at home mandate, many residents already heeding warnings
-
LISTEN: What do the mass layoffs at Atlantic City casinos mean?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.