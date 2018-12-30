Crowell, Loretta D. 'Laurie', - 84, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 24, 2018 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City. Born in Concord, MA, she grew up in Maynard, MA where she met and married her husband Bob of 62 years. They later moved to Willingboro, NJ in 1964 and she and her family settled happily in Absecon in 1973. Laurie was a perfect example of a good and faithful servant. She was a founding and active parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Absecon. She enjoyed her service there as an organist for the parish as well as the Church of the Assumption. She was also a founding and active member, past president and treasurer of the Irish American Cultural Society of South Jersey. Laurie loved all things Irish. As a hobby, she enjoyed knitting Aran sweaters and teaching others how to knit as well. Laurie traveled to Ireland many times and loved every minute of it. Laurie worked for many years as a bookkeeper and was the Office Manager for the Casino Association of New Jersey. She and her husband Bob also owned and operated Town and Country Real Estate in Galloway, NJ. Laurie was so good with people, she had a big heart and it showed in everything she did. She was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. She was predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Loretta (Rouillard) Donovan. She is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Sandy Dierolf and her husband Irv of Galloway; her niece, Donna Arpin (Donald) of Nashua, NH; her nephew, Thomas Crowell (Debra) of Mansfield MA. Come and celebrate Laurie's life. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 8:45 am to 10:45 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Absecon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery, Estell Manor. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
