Crowley, Anna M., - 95, of Avalon, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Christian and Anna Gann Frank, she moved here in 1967 from Upper Darby, PA. She was the owner of Anne Frank House of Beauty in Upper Darby and Avalon. She was a member of the Middle Township Senior Center and served as Republican Committeewoman for Avalon. She was a founder and first president of the Animal Welfare Society of Cape May County. She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Crowley. Memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Jan 3
Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
