Crowley, Annetta R. (nee Mazza), - 86, of Hammonton, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home with those she loved the most by her side. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. "Nettie" as she was affectionately called, owned and operated Crowley Travel in Hammonton. She also held her real estate license and was associated with Crowley & Carr Real Estate. Nettie was a former member of the Altar Rosary Society, and was a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors. She was predeceased by her son, Charles A. Crowley, Jr., her son in law, Henry P. Carr, III and her brother Frank Mazza. Nettie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles A. Crowley, Sr.; her daughter Kathy Carr; her grandsons, Philip Carr and his wife Alyssa; Charles A. Carr and Allyson Vitrano and her sister in law Carol Mazza all of Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 16, 2020 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Entombment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Viewings will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm and again on Monday, March 16, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. Memorial Donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
To plant a tree in memory of Annetta Crowley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
