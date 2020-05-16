Crowley, Idee, - 90, of Galloway Twp., departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Preferred Care in Galloway Twp. Words cannot adequately express the depth of loss her family feels. Idee was born in Lewiston, Main on November 22, 1929. She moved to New Jersey to become Manger of Andrew Geller Shoe Stores for 30 years. Idee is survived by her daughter, Kelli Sawyer and her husband, Tony of Galloway Twp; her son, David and his wife, Carrie of Newton, PA; her sister, Rose Leamon of Wells, ME; her cousin, Marco and Carmen Giancotti; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was the loving grandmother of Lyndsey Sawyer and David, Jaclyn, and Michael Crowley. Services for Idee will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Idee Crowley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries