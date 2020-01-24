Cruddas, Christina (Wampler), - 59, of Petersburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 16th at her home surrounded by her loving family and life time friend Deb Beloin. Christina was a nurse for 28 years - she has touched the lives of so many people. Christina is survived by her daughters Sarah LeRoy and Emily Cruddas; the son she never had Edgar Fowler; grandchildren Ashton, Paisley-Rae and Briar-Rose. She was predeceased by her parents Glenn and Eileen Wampler and brother Scott Wampler. We will be having a celebration of life on February 1st at 3pm at 17 East Sunrise Rd., Petersburg, NJ 08270. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.

