CRUMP, JOAN EILEEN (Trotter), - Born May 4, 1939, in Atlantic City NJ passed away on April 5, 2019 (79yrs). She was predeceased by her parents; John & Estella Trotter, husband Lloyd Crump, son Richard Crump, & brother John Trotter Jr. She is survived by Sons; Larry Trotter, David Crump (Linda), William Crump (Maia), Steven Crump (Kim). Her siblings; Frances Trotter, Barbara Trotter, Mildred Brown(Steven), Lloyd Trotter(Jackie), Madge Trotter, Patricia Epps. 9 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, & family. Joan was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for 57 yrs. Memorial Service is 3 pm Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3550 Bargaintown Rd Egg Harbor Twp. NJ 08234

