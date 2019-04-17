CRUMP, JOAN EILEEN (Trotter), - Born May 4, 1939, in Atlantic City NJ passed away on April 5, 2019 (79yrs). She was predeceased by her parents; John & Estella Trotter, husband Lloyd Crump, son Richard Crump, & brother John Trotter Jr. She is survived by Sons; Larry Trotter, David Crump (Linda), William Crump (Maia), Steven Crump (Kim). Her siblings; Frances Trotter, Barbara Trotter, Mildred Brown(Steven), Lloyd Trotter(Jackie), Madge Trotter, Patricia Epps. 9 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, & family. Joan was a faithful Jehovah's Witness for 57 yrs. Memorial Service is 3 pm Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3550 Bargaintown Rd Egg Harbor Twp. NJ 08234
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
To the Family
It is comforting to know that Jehovah, the God of all comfort, will completely remove all grief. God promises that “he will do away with death forever, and the Sovereign Lord Jehovah will wipe away the tears from all faces.” Isaiah 25:8
David Crump and Family
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.