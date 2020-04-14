Crump, Nathaniel R., Jr., - 82, of Atlantic City, affectionately known as "Nat", was called home to be with the Lord on Monday April 6th, 2020. He was born on July 13,1937 in Elwood, New Jersey. He graduated from Hammonton High School, Hammonton New Jersey. Nat was an outstanding athlete, who played football, basketball and baseball. He received awards for his record-breaking athletic abilities. He was ranked in the top of the athletic department and pitched a "no hitter" in baseball at Hammonton High School. Nathaniel was enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served as an Air Force Police Officer, he traveled the world. After leaving Japan and then Arkansas, he and his wife migrated to Queens, New York. He then became a Unionized National Truck Driver for King Solomon and Fancy Foods. He was a member of UFCW Local 174. Later, he opened his Variety Boutique, he also conducted his very own singing band, "Nat Crump & The Soul Relations". He was an awesome bass guitar player. Nathaniel Crump was a well-known, and sought-after Baseball Empire throughout all five boroughs in New York. Among his favorite things were family, sports, and attending sporting events that included his grandchildren; he was a passionate and avid sports critic. Nat also enjoyed history, documentaries, music, traveling, watching the news, reading the newspaper, being a comedian and making jokes. He also enjoyed cooking and had great meat recipes. He liked to keep up to date with current events. He was a happy-go-lucky people person with a big heart. He had skills in meeting new people and making them smile. He was always very active and energetic. The barber shop is where he loved to talk about politics and sports with the other men. Nat also enjoyed supporting his cousin Stephanie Mills, and followed her music tour from state to state. Nathaniel Robert Crump, Jr. is predeceased by his parents, Nathaniel R. Crump, Sr., and Grace E. Crump. His sister Margaret Richardson and brother Elton Crump. He is survived by his daughters: Grace Crump Holley, Egg Harbor Township, NJ; Nadine Hood (William) of Galloway, NJ; Karen Lovelace (Chauncey), Atlantic City, NJ; and Marlene Crump, Pleasantville, NJ, and his one and only son Kevin Crump, Galloway, NJ. His sisters: Vera Little, Gilbert, Arizona, Julia Whittaker, Pleasantville, NJ and Cecelia Crump, Elwood, NJ. As well as fifteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and a host of nieces & nephews. A private gravesite service will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ on April the 16, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be left at www.covingtonfh.com.
