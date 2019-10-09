Cruz, Felix, - 80, of Mullica Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019, at his residence. Born in Arecibo, PR he lived in this area for many years. Mr. Cruz formerly worked for Patriot Windows in Hammonton. He is survived by his loving wife, Migdalia Cruz (nee Garcia); his children, Magie Cruz, Randal Cruz, Isa Medina and Molly Auciello; 4 brothers, Jesus Cruz, Ramon Cruz, Normando Cruz and Cruz Cruz; three sisters, Nereida Sanchez, Aurea Cruz; Sol Maria Cruz, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where viewings will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm and again on Friday 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

