Culhane, Myra, - 89, of Galloway, went home to Jesus, August 31, 2018. Myra was born Dec 17, 1928 to Theodore and Myra Brown, Chatham, NJ. She married Allan J. Rosselet May 14, 1949, and had three children, Donna Komorek (Joe), Diane Borst (Greg) and Dale Karlson (Kevin). Allan passed away Jan 30, 1987. After retiring as Accounting Clerk in Chatham Township, Myra moved to Ledgewood, NJ where she met George Culhane. They were married on Sep 29, 1996 and moved the Four Seasons Community in Smithville, NJ in 1999. Myra was predeceased by her sister, Janet Boyle (Guy). She is survived by her husband, three daughters and their husbands, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her final arrangements have been entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway NJ 609-641-0001. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sep 7th at 2:00 pm at Emmaus United Methodist Church, 706 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway, NJ 08205. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to Emmaus UMC. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
