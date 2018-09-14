Cullen, Raymond Hugh Jr., - 59, of Somers Point, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Linwood Care Center, Linwood, NJ. He was born December 28, 1958 in Roxborough, PA. Ray graduated from Joppatowne High School, Joppatowne, MD. He was employed by Tropicana Resort and Casino. Before working at the Trop he was employed by the Flagship in Atlantic City. Ray loved fishing, going to concerts, and hanging out with his many friends. He is survived by his son Raymond, 2 grandchildren, his brother Anthony (his caregiver), sister Margaret Oliverio (Martin), his mother Joan Miller Cullen, 3 loving nieces and 1 nephew, 1 great nephew, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly. Predeceased by his father Raymond H. Cullen, Sr., sister Judith Cullen, and sister-in-law Karen Cullen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial visitation Tuesday, September 18th 9:30-10:15am at St. Joseph Church, 606 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ. Mass following at 10:30am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ray's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
