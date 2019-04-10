Cullinane, Mary R. (Nee Neary), - 92, of Egg Harbor Township, was born 8/15/1926, passed away 1/10/19. Mary had 3 sisters and a brother, Noreen, Kathleen, Agnes and Austin. She was predeceased by her father Austin, Amanda and Stepmother Agnes. Mary is also predeceased by her son Michael (SICPD), son in law Fred and husband John T. Cullinane, her furry grandchild Angel and her very dear friend Sheila Boyle. Mary graduated Benedictine Academy in Elizabeth NJ, went to St Michaels School of Nursing in Newark, NJ to become a Registered Nurse. There, she met her future husband and the love of her life John T. Cullinane, who was a Newark, NJ patrolman at the time. They married in 1951 and had 9 children. Mary moved to Ocean City, NJ with her children and worked at Shore Medical Center for many years. When her children were grown and established, Mary went back to school to get her bachelors degree in Anthropology from Richard Stockton College. Children: Margaret Cook (Fred), Susan Palermo (Ed), Jeanne Cullinane Santucci (Joe), Sean Cullinane (Leslie), Maura Cullinane Fernandez, RoseAnne Hager (Jeff), Daniel Cullinane (Kelly), Michael Cullinane (deceased) and Leo. Grandmother to: Fred, Molly, Sally, Kevin, Dawn Matt, Erin, Sean, Kelsey and Michael P.. Great Grandmother to: Cleo, Paisley, Kevin, Mikey and Justin. She also loved her furry grandchildren, Sunny, Angel (dec), Teddy, Oliver, Scout, Kitty, Bradee, Rusty, Maple and Bert. Mary was a devout Catholic, an avid reader, quilter, knitter, pinochle player, a collector of many things and crafter. She loved all things Irish including some Bailey's here and there and especially loved a good cup of tea. We always took the "scenic route" whenever she got in the car to take us somewhere and freely admitted to having a "lead foot" when driving. As a collector of many things, our mother collected our friends and made them her own. Our friends became her children and of course there are many stories to tell. She was well loved, well known and respected by our many friends in Ocean City. She also was not the person to play against in Trivial Pursuit and was always up for an adventure and a good laugh. She will be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing, loving and being with her. Sláinte , Mary, Godspeed!!!! Friends may call Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:00 at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where a time for family and friends to share memories of Mary will begin at 2:00. Give to a charity of your choice in her name if you wish. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
