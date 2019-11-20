Culp, Alton B., Sr., - 90, of Cape May Court House, and formerly from Haddon Heights, NJ passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Born in Allentown, Pa. he has been a Cape May County resident for many years. Mr. Culp was a veteran of the US Navy, a member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood, the Wildwood Kiwanis Club and a life member of the Haddon Heights Fire Company. He is survived by his wife Dawnes nee Bratten, his daughter Naomi ( Bruce), 3 sons Alton B. Jr. ( Judy), Grant D. ( Donna) and Walt A. ( Sheryl) 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His sister Jean Culp Clark. Funeral services are private. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

