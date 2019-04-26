Culp, Richard Raymond, - 89, of West Atlantic City, NJ, passed away on April 10th at Somers Place Assisted Living in EHT. "Ray" was a veteran, serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. Born and raised in Carteret NJ, he relocated to West AC, on Lake's Bay, with his wife of 54 years, Constance, after his retirement in 1985. Ray was an avid golfer & they wintered in Coconut Creek FL for many years. She predeceased him in 2012. He leaves behind his daughter Lisa [Robert] Baran, son Richard, & two grandsons, Robert & Sandris. Condolences may be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com. Services will be private, condolences may be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com

