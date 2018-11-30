Cummings, Ethel M., - 98, of Mays Landing, passed away on November 21, 2018. She was born in Sicklerville, New Jersey on April 21, 1920. Ethel worked many years as manager of Howard Johnson's on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, and then at Caesar's Casino until she retired at the age of 88. She is predeceased by her husband Reuben Cummings and three children; Ruthann Tash, Marc Cummings and Aaron Cummings. She is survived by her children, Margaret Premone (Vince), Gary Cummings, Barbara Quinn (John), Donna Vaccarelli (Frank), James Cummings (Rose) and Donna Lynn Lake (Leon); also her grandchildren, Sherri Herbert, Margaret Vandenberg, Maria Fussner, Ryan Quinn, Lauren Rossi, Tara Bruno, Dana Vacarelli, Keith Cummings, Kyle Cummings, David Cummings, Carole Cummings, Victoria Cummings, Elizabeth McDermott and Thomas McDermott; 24 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren; her sisters, Rose Johnson of Port Charlotte, FL. and Laura Bridges of Glassboro, NJ. Ethel loved to go to the casino with her granddaughters; and her sisters who were referred to as "The Golden Girls." She enjoyed her annual birthday parties with the entire family. Ethel had a heart of gold and would welcome anyone into her home if they needed a place to stay. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Relatives and friends may visit with family from 10am -11am. Memorial services will begin at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
