Cummings, Jo Anne, - 70, was born February 14, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA, and departed this life on the morning of Monday, May 18, 2020 in Decatur, GA. She was the eldest child of the late Nannie and Frank A. Cummings Sr. She was educated in the Atlantic City Public School System. Jo Anne worked for the U.S. Postal Service and as a traumatic brain injury caregiver for many years. Before her relocation to Conyers, GA. in 2014, she retired from the Atlantic County Meals on Wheels Program after over 15 years of service. Jo Anne was a woman of creativity and a free spirit. She loved all types of arts and crafts. She especially loved nature, animals, exotic foods, reading novels, and spending time with family. She spent her latter years enjoying good southern weather, country living, weekly church gatherings, and shopping trips. She joins those closest to her heart in eternity; her only beloved son Gregory Taylor "P.H.", her parents, siblings, and kin. She leaves to cherish fond memories her sister Nanette Cummings-Morgan (Alfred), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God-Children, and special friends. Interment will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 pm at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ.

To plant a tree in memory of Jo Cummings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries