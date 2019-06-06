Cuneo, Frank Leo, Jr., - 89, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly living in Atlantic City, New Jersey and his birthplace Woburn, MA. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Son of the late Frank L. Cuneo Sr. and Anna Josephine Cuneo (nee Gurney). Frank is survived by his cousin Loretta Cuneo Ruscio, husband Anthony Ruscio. Children of Loretta and Anthony; Anthony Ruscio (wife Wendy), Dr. Michael Ruscio, Gina Ruscio (fiance Jonathan Nardi) and grandchildren of Loretta and Anthony , Gianna and Anthony. Although separated by many miles, they kept in close contact throughout the years. By his side, throughout the last years of his life, was his friend, Christine Darragh and his primary caregiver and friend, Teddy Santone. They loved him very much and will miss him always. We cannot thank his personal caregivers enough for the exceptional loving care they gave to Frank during his long illness. Adria Guttierez, Jewel Bowles, Anna Hernandez, and Kenia Cornell Gonzalez and of course Teddy Santone. He loved you all very much and you can be proud of a job well done. Frank also enjoyed his many friends and neighbors in Tower Homes Mobile Home Park where Frank resided for the last 35+ years. He was especially fond of his four legged friends and was a true animal lover. Frank was born in Woburn Massachusetts and spent many summers in Swamscott, MA with his family and spoke often of those happy times with his late grandparents, Andrew and Dora Cuneo. Frank moved to Atlantic City and lived with his father while attending and graduating from Atlantic City high School. Although his father was an Atlantic City motorcycle policeman by profession, he was an also an entrepreneur and owned several business including the Lockhart Hotel where Frank, at the age of 20, ran the entire establishment by himself. Another testament to Frank's varied abilities, is also he ran a double shooting gallery (live ammunition) on the Boardwalk by himself that defies the imagination in our culture today. Frank proudly served in the National Guard and was Honorably discharged in 1958. Frank enjoyed his long employment as Toll Supervisor on the Atlantic City Expressway but had to retire early due to health reasons in 1980. He had a lovely long retirement that he so richly deserved. Frank' Committal Service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery located on Route 40 Mays landing, N.J. at 10:45 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019. Please no flowers for this service. Frank asked that any honor donations be made in his name to the A.S.P.C.A. We will always be grateful to the nurses and caregivers of Angelic Hospice. Aptly, named they brought such comfort and care to Frank. God Bless all of you. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
