Cunningham, Kathleen Gayle, - 66, of Egg Harbor Township, and Angela Court in Lincolnton, NC died on Friday, September 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ben Kifer officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service at Warlick Funeral Home. Kathy was born March 12, 1953, in Atlantic County, New Jersey to the late John Andrew and Katheryne Biggs Cunningham. Kathy was a dedicated public educator for 34 years. She retired from Upper Township Middle Schools in New Jersey where she was a home economics teacher. After retiring, she moved to North Carolina to be closer to her family and took on a new role as a caregiver at Abernethy Laurels. Her greatest joys in life were doing things for others. Kathy was very gifted and loved sharing her many talents with her students, friends, and family. She had a kind, loving, giving spirit and will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved her. She is survived by two sisters, Sallianne Harris and husband Kim of Lincolnton; Bonnie Cunningham of Batesburg, SC; one brother, Jack Cunningham and wife Caroline of Leesville, SC; two special nieces, Katie Abernathy and husband Clay of Iron Station; Emily Harris and fiancé, Derek Thom of Cherryville; three great-nephews, Hunter, Riley and Preston Abernathy; and her special teacher family from Upper Township Middle School. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 310 West Church Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
