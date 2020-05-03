Cunningham, Ruth Ann, - 91, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday April 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Aloysius and Amelia (Kerler) Hufnagel. She was the loving wife of the late James Cunningham who passed away in 2007. Ruth was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked very hard throughout her life to provide a warm and loving home for her family. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter; Barbara (Russell) Brown, grandchildren; Tracy Brown, Kari Ann (Neal) Thomas, Erin Cunningham, great-grandchildren; Shawn Thomas, Kira Thomas, Sheridan Brown and a host of nieces and a nephew. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her sons; James Cunningham, Jr., John Cunningham and seven brothers and sisters. A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Ruth's memory. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Ruth please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Most Popular
-
AtlantiCare, Atlantic City casinos partner for safe reopening strategy
-
Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19 as virus explodes in long-term care
-
State officials record first South Jersey prison inmate death from COVID-19
-
Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.