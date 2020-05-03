Cunningham, Ruth Ann, - 91, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday April 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Aloysius and Amelia (Kerler) Hufnagel. She was the loving wife of the late James Cunningham who passed away in 2007. Ruth was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked very hard throughout her life to provide a warm and loving home for her family. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter; Barbara (Russell) Brown, grandchildren; Tracy Brown, Kari Ann (Neal) Thomas, Erin Cunningham, great-grandchildren; Shawn Thomas, Kira Thomas, Sheridan Brown and a host of nieces and a nephew. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her sons; James Cunningham, Jr., John Cunningham and seven brothers and sisters. A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Ruth's memory. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Ruth please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries