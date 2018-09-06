Cuomo, Corneil (nee Eelman) "Connie", - 90, of Elmtowne, passed away on Sept. 2, 2018. Connie was born in Passaic, New Jersey, graduated in 1946 from Princeton High School, was married to the late Frank G. Cuomo and settled in the Hammonton area in 1955. She held the position of Executive Secretary to the CEO of Ancora State Hospital for 27 years. Connie is predeceased by her sons, Neil A. Cuomo and Frank Joseph Cuomo(infant), brother Rev. Wm. C. Eelman and parents Wm. C. and Margaret (Roche) Eelman. Surviving are her two daughters, Eileen (Allan) Bilder, Nancy (Joseph) Bartolone of Hammonton, and son, Robert F. Cuomo of Villas, N.J., sisters Margaret Motzenbecker of Venice, Florida, Lois Aust of Hamilton, N.J. , brother-in-law, Anthony Cuomo also of Hamilton, Seven grandchildren, Mark (Tracie) Bilder, Amy (Pete) Scaffidi, Melissa (Jimmy) Passarella, Joseph (Lauren) Bartolone III, Jacob (Erin) Cuomo, Matthew (Michelle) Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo. Ten great grandchildren, Mason & Tyler Cuomo, James & Luke Passarella, Peter John & Nicolas Scaffidi, Francis & Zachary Bilder, Windsor Cuomo and Joseph Bartolone, IV. As well as many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday September 10th from 9:30-11:30 am at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish - St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
