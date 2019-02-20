Cupani, Donna Marie, - 58, of Elmer, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1960. A resident of Elmer, NJ for the past 19 years, Donna is survived by her husband of 36 years, Steven; sons Michael, John, and Nicolas; and daughter, Christina. She is also survived by her mother, Genevieve Gindhart; brother, James Gindhart III. She is predeceased by her father, James Gindhart Jr. Donna was most known for her innate ability to care for others, and now it's our turn to care for her. The service, open to Donna's family, friends, and anyone who lives she touched will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church (606 Shore Rd Somers Point, NJ). Guests should arrive at 10:00 am to pay respects to the family, with a mass to follow at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
