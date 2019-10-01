Curatolo, Anthony L. "Tony", - 56, of Galloway, NJ passed away on September 28, 2019. Tony was born on June 17, 1963, in Brooklyn, NY. He was an engineer by trade and moved to South Jersey to work at IBM in 1985. Tony excelled at what he did and took his talents to create the Company, Enroute Computer Solutions (ECS) which employs over 500 people today and hundreds in Atlantic County. In the process, he helped a lot of people and touched many lives in one way or another. Tony is survived by his beautiful wife, Lillian; his beloved son, Frankie; Gianni; his "grandson", Scrappy; his sister, Angela (Mario) DiFranco; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1st from 9:00 to 12:00 PM then from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and then again from 5:30-9:00 PM. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday, October 2nd from 9:00 to 12:00 PM then from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and then again from 5:30 to 9:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. A Mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3rd at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 146 S. Pitney Rd, Galloway. Burial will be private. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

