Curci, Patricia "Pat", - 99, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born in North Bergen and grew up in both Fairlawn, NJ, and Como, Italy where she was sent to live with her Grandmother during the Great Depression. After returning to Fairlawn, she lived with her parents until her father died. She went back to Como, Italy for 7 years, where she worked as a translator during World War II. She returned to Fairlawn and worked as a seamstress. Primina married Michael Curci in 1956 and they lived in Elmwood Park, NJ. Primina is survived by her daughter Patricia Anderson and husband Kurt, her grandson Steven Anderson, granddaughter Amanda Anderson and husband Alfredo, her nephew Wayne Ballerini and wife Dianne and her niece Sharon Marini and husband Richard. Primina is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Michael, parents Carlo, and Erminia Ballerini and her brother George Ballerini. She loved reading, gardening, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles; her greatest love was spending time with her family talking, giving wise advice, and sharing beautiful stories of her life. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 7-9 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd, Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08087. Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 am at Brigadier General Wm C Doyle Veteran Cemetery 350 Provinceline Rd, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Most Popular
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
Phillies sign Ocean City's Jake McKenna
-
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City mayor: "Goal to have casinos open by Fourth of July weekend."
-
Senate passes emergency relief bill for Atlantic City casinos
-
Hard Rock casino rolls out safety plan for reopening
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.