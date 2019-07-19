Curcio, Mae A. (nee Selfridge), - 74, of Folsom, NJ, was called to heaven on July 15th, 2019. Born to parents Concetta and Robert in Philadelphia, PA in 1945, Mae graduated from West Catholic School for girls in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart, had 2 children and moved to New Jersey 15 years later. Mae worked as a bank teller and a bookkeeper for a number of years before working at Trump Castle/Farley State Marina for 6 years and finally retiring from the William J. Hughes Technical Center after 17 years. Mae is preceded by William Curcio Sr. (husband), Antoinette Aucello (Aunt). She is survived by 2 sons and their wives, William Jr. and Viki, Anthony and Kelly. The apples of her eye, her grandchildren Gianna and Justin. Her bff's Anna and Carlos Martinez. Her daughter's from another mother Ann, Nancy and Carmen. Her nieces and nephews from Philly. And finally, her Tech Center family. {Too many names to mention} Mae loved crocheting and going to the casinos. She was an avid bingo player and loved cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles. She was so happy she lived to see them finally win it all. Mae never missed a Holy Spirit football or Lacrosse game rooting on her favorite player #44 / #23. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. She was a fire-cracker with an infectious smile, a Betty Rubble laugh, and was a kind and loving person to all. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.