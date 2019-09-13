Curley, Dennis J., - 71, of Cape May Court House, NJ, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 14, 1946 in Bridgeton, NJ to the late John J. and Stella Curley. He lived there for nineteen years, when he joined the United States Navy, serving for six years, including a stint on one of the first nuclear powered submarines, the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln. After his service, he became the General Manger of the Golden Inn in Avalon, NJ, where he spent 14 years. He was heavily involved in both the Cape May County and NJ Chambers of Commerce, promoting tourism on the Jersey Shore and holding several leadership positions throughout his tenure. He continued to manage various resort hotels, including one in Bermuda, until shifting to the senior living industry, where he was Executive Director of several facilities until retirement in 2018. He was very active in the Church, most notably with Our Lady of the Angels. On May 20th, 1967, Dennis married his best friend and soulmate Denise A. Switzler and they spent 53 incredible years together. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Most of all, he loved his Philadelphia Eagles, Mack & Manco's pizza, and the many family trips to Walt Disney World. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children: Christopher M. and wife Meredith, and Lauren D. and husband Nick; his loving grandchildren who called him "Pop Pop": Andrew, Patrick and Liam Curley; and Bryn Curley Armentrout. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Curley and wife Cindy, and his step-brothers: Jack Atkinson and wife Maria Carmen, and Skip Atkinson and wife Vicki. "He was a man of uncompromising integrity, unparalleled sense of humor, remarkable calmness, and unconditional love. He was admired and loved by many." Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.