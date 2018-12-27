Curran, James Spencer, - 76, of Berwyn, PA, passed away on December 23, 2018 after losing his courageous battle with cancer. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Lauren, his loving daughter, Mary Catherine, his sister Marjorie Pashuck and brother Rich Curran. Jim's love of the sea and sand started at an early age growing up in Wildwood Crest, NJ. After graduating from Wildwood Catholic High School, he went on to Villanova University, graduating with a B.S. in Economics. Jim served in the U.S. Army before a long successful career with The Travelers Insurance Company, Hartford, CT, where he earned his CLU, CPCU, and ChFC industry designations. In 1988, Jim resigned as President of Travelers Cash Management to join his wife and business partner in creating Curran Financial Group, Inc., a financial advisory and insurance company in Paoli, PA. Jim was a member of the Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May, a lifelong supporter of First Responders, and proud to have served on the Board of Directors of Paoli Fire Company for many years. It was time spent with family that gave Jim the most joy in life. Together they traveled to Ireland, Italy, and throughout the United States, making special memories along the way. He loved spending summers in Cape May, fishing and teaching his daughter to sail. Always on the sidelines supporting her team, he took great pride in his daughter's accomplishments. Jim had an insatiable appetite for knowledge and learning but his real passion was sharing what he knew to help others. There will be visitation at The Church of St. Monica on Saturday, December 29th from 10:00-11:00am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00am. The Church of St. Monica is located at 63 Main Ave Berwyn, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to The Seeing Eye, Morristown, NJ. http://www.seeingeye.org Online condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
