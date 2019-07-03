Curran, Joseph F., - 86, of Villas, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Joseph was born in Philadelphia and was a Cape May area resident since 2001, but summered here since 1992. He was a Korean War Vet serving in the US Navy, earned his bachelor degree from LaSalle University, worked for Medco in Hatboro, PA for 35 years, and worked as a beach tagger on the Cape May beaches after retiring. He was a member of St. John Neumann Parish, Holy Name Society, the Sons of Italy, North Cape May Seniors. He is predeceased by his siblings, Aloysius, Francis, Catherine Caltagirone, and Margaret Charlton. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Rosemarie, children David (Donna) Curran, Joseph (Judi) Curran, Jane Anne (John) Coronati, and Krista Curran, 7 grandchildren, Stephanie, Joseph, Leah, Siobhan, Matthew, Alyssa and John, and 1 great-granddaughter Adrielle. A memorial service for Joseph will be held at 11am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 780 Bayshore Rd, Villas; friends may call prior to service from 9:45am - 10:45am. Interment will be held immediately following service at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House. Donations to Queen of Peace Church, 1509 New Combes Highway, Harlingen, TX, 78550. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
