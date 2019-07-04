Curran, Joseph F., - 86, of Villas, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. A memorial service for Joseph will be held at 11am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, ***680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May***; friends may call prior to service from 9:45am - 10:45am. Interment will be held immediately following service at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
