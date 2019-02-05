Curran, Ruth E., - 94, of Somers Point, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born in Woodbury, NJ to Jacob and Carolyn Robinson. She spent summers in Sea Isle City NJ. Predeceased by husband, Lawrence J. Curran, Sr. and sisters, Alice Liggett and Carolyn Tonti. Survived by her children, Ann (Ron) Soroka, Christine Curran, Lawrence J. (Grace) Curran, Jr., and Kathleen (Ken) Thompson; 8 grandchildren: Ron Jr., Brian, Stacey, Lawrence III, Patrick, Maryellen, Stephanie, Allen, and 7 great grandchildren: Kelley, Ryan, Alec, Kayla, Maylin, Riley and Olivia. Ruth was a founding member of the candlelight society at St. Joseph's Church in Sea Isle City and enjoyed her 15 years of volunteering at the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Somers Point, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to her visititation from 9:30AM to 10:15 AM on Wednesday, February 6th at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Rd., Somers Point, NJ 08244. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Seaside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to the Ecumenical Food Pantry at the Grace Lutheran Church, 11 E Dawes Ave., Somers Point, NJ 08244 or to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, at the address above. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
