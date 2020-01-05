Curry, Dolores Marie , - 82, of Mays Landing passed away peacefully on Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019. Born Dec. 30, 1937 in New York City, she graduated from Washington Irving High School in NYC and later attended radiology school to be an x-ray technician. Dolores married Dr. Edward Curry in 1959 and moved to Linwood, NJ. In South Jersey, she worked as an X-Ray technician at Shore Memorial Hospital, full and part-time for 35 years, private offices and AMI. As a woman with a curious and adventurous spirit, Dolores obtained her solo pilots license, was a fencing club member, a yellow-belt in karate, an artist, and treasured her 13 trips to Hawaii. In her retirement, she lived in Mays Landing at the Fairways of Mays Landing where she was an active member in the community. Dolores organized the FairLady Putters, as well as, provided instruction classes in arts and crafts. Dolores is survived by three children: Edward Curry; Kimberly (nee Curry) and Chris McDonnell; Lisa (nee Curry) and Rob Milideo. She is loved by her grandchildren: Melinda Walters, Cameron Walters and Brianna Milideo; and Erin, Kaleigh, and Michael McDonnell. Dolores was preceded in death by her granddaughter Melinda, her father Stanley Sydzdek and her mother Louise Syzdek (nee Ricci). Visitation with the family, followed by a memorial service, will take place on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make a donation the NJ Sharing Network in honor of her granddaughter Melinda Walters. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
